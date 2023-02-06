Journalist reveals the big role Mikel Arteta had in Arsenal signing Jorginho











Arsenal fans might be split over the signing of Jorginho in January, but it seems that there’s no negative thoughts from Mikel Arteta.

Jorginho was a surprise signing by the Gunners. After missing out on Moises Caicedo due to Brighton’s insistence they won’t sell, Arsenal moved to land the experienced Italian.

Seen more as a short-term option for the Gunners, Jorginho’s arrival is not expected to affect the club’s pursuit of Caicedo or another player they like, Declan Rice.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And according to journalist Ben Jacobs, Mikel Arteta has no doubts on Jorginho having been the main driver behind the deal.

“Mikel Arteta drove the move because he really likes Jorginho, he wants a bit more experience in that midfield, he wants somebody that can compete or come in as cover and Jorginho ultimately was the vice-captain at Chelsea and captained them for many games already this season,” Jacobs said for GiveMeSport.

“So, you get leadership, you get a bit of composure, you get an old head, you get a good dressing room influence and you get a technical midfielder who can offer something from set pieces as well, which, ultimately, is a very shrewd signing for Arsenal in the context of where they are now.“

TBR’s View: Arteta will have seen something in Jorginho his Arsenal team lack

At the moment, Arsenal fans can’t really question Mikel Arteta. He’s got credit in the bank and if he wants Jorginho, then fans have to accept it.

Sure, he might be here for years. But there are so many positives Jorginho brings to the table. In the end, his experience could be crucial in Arsenal getting over the finishing line.

Yes, Arsenal fans might have wanted a bigger name. However, title winning teams are usually a mix of experience and youth. And Jorginho brings that experience and quality to this exciting Gunners squad.