Journalist claims Leeds eyeing Alfred Schreuder to replace Jesse Marsch, he's at Elland Road today











Journalist Mike McGrath claims former Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder is a ‘serious contender’ to replace Jesse Marsch as Leeds United boss and he’s at Elland Road today.

Leeds are currently in action against Manchester United, with caretaker boss Michael Skubala in charge after a frustrating week in terms of the board’s attempts to bring in a new manager.

The Whites have been linked with the likes of Andoni Iraola, Marcelo Gallardo, Ange Postecoglou and Arne Slot.

Leeds’ owner Andrea Radrizzani even took to Twitter earlier this week and hinted that he was hopeful of appointing a new manager within a couple of days.

Of course, Leeds are yet to appoint a new boss and it seems they could be looking to Schreuder as a possible option to replace Marsch.

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Leeds eyeing Schreuder

McGrath took to social media on Sunday and revealed that the former Ajax boss is at Elland Road today.

The Telegraph journalist claims that the 50-year-old is now a ‘serious contender’ to take the hot seat at Leeds.

Ex-Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder a serious contender among candidates for the #LUFC manager's job. Dutchman is at #LEEMUN today — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) February 12, 2023

Schreuder was relieved of his duties in Amsterdam last month after a poor start to the season.

The Dutchman replaced Erik Ten Hag at Ajax but had only managed to win two games since November before his dismissal.

He left the Dutch champions in fifth place in the Eredivisie, while being seven points off the top spot.

Photo by Patrick Goosen/BSR Agency/Getty Images

TBR View: Leeds shouldn’t rush managerial appointment

While Leeds will be keen to get a new boss through the door as soon as possible, they shouldn’t rush the decision.

Schreuder is coming off the back of a poor spell at Ajax and with a lack of experience in the Premier League, it would be a huge risk to appoint him.

Skubala seems to be doing a decent job for the time being and the Whites may be better off holding their nerve for a more suitable option.

