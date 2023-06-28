The latest reports from a journalist claims that Serie A giants Juventus are interested in Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero.

Journalist Gaston Edul reported that Juventus are interested in signing Romero from Tottenham. For now, it is only an interest, it looks like no move for the player has been made yet.

The centre-back, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022, has had somewhat of an inconsistent season in his first campaign at Spurs.

No doubt he is one of the better defenders at the club. It will be very interesting to see how Spurs react should a bid be made.

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Juventus interested in Tottenham defender Romero

The ‘quality‘ World Cup winner adds some great experience to the Spurs side and with the club not qualifying for Europe, they need winning mentality in their squad.

It would probably be best for the club to try and keep him. New manager Ange Postecoglou needs to massively improve the defence who conceded the sixth most goals in the Premier League this season.

Other defenders in the squad are definitely not as good as Romero and they need to be sold first. It may be good for Postecoglou to build a defence around the Argentinian.

Romero has a lot of work to do for next season. He can definitely perform better than he did in the last campaign.

Hopefully the club can compete for top four again. Finishing eighth was a big failure and this is something that the players will need to sort next season.

Juventus are no doubt a big club in Serie A, but hopefully Spurs will be able to keep the £165,000-a-week (Spotrac) centre-back at the club during the summer transfer window.