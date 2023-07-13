Journalist claims ‘exceptional’ £27m forward is interested in Everton move

Everton have been linked with Arnaut Danjuma in recent days.

According to Teamtalk, the Toffees are looking to sign the Netherlands international once again.

Sean Dyche has apparently given Everton the green light to make another move for the Villarreal winger.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The Spanish club are reportedly open to letting Danjuma move again ahead of the new season.

Danjuma was on the verge of signing for Everton in January, but he then opted for a loan move to Tottenham.

However, Spurs didn’t give him much game time and, at the end of the season, they opted not to sign him.

‘Talks are underway’

TalkSPORT‘s Alex Crook has spoken about some of Everton’s transfer plans at present.

Speaking on the station on Thursday, he gave an update on the Toffees’ interest in the Dutchman.

“Arnaut Danjuma is someone who is interested in potentially joining Everton,” he said.

“Of course… he was pretty much through the door in January before Spurs hijacked that move.

“But my understanding is that talks are underway.”

Crook also spoke of Everton’s interest in Wilfried Gnonto and Anthony Elanga.

He said the Leeds player apparently has a £25million price tag and would be an “excellent pick-up” for Everton.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s Elanga is “someone that Everton are interested in”.

However, Crook reckons that the Red Devils now look “willing to start to play” the Sweden international.

This could potentially mean Man United may be unwilling to move Elanga on, and Everton would risk missing out.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Our view

Danjuma is a top talent who has been deemed ‘golden’ and likened to the great Arjen Robben.

He has experience at the highest level, including the Premier League, and at 26, he’s heading into his prime.

It’s great to hear that Everton are reportedly in talks with Danjuma, who in turn is apparently keen on the move.

His time at Spurs didn’t go to plan, so let’s see whether he joins and can kickstart his career at Goodison Park .