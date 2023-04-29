Journalist claims Daniel Levy is doing something 'huge' to get Julian Nagelsmann











Tottenham supremo Daniel Levy is reportedly pushing hard to land German manager, Julian Nagelsmann, as his next permanent head coach.

Nagelsmann’s name has been linked with Spurs ever since Bayern Munich got rid of him. Levy has so far failed to get a deal done, with Chelsea being the closest to landing Nagelsmann before moving onto Pochettino.

Recent days have seen Nagelsmann linked to Spurs again. And according to The Independent’s Miguel Delaney, Levy is now making a concerted effort to land the German coach.

Pitching

Writing in his latest Reading the Game column for The Independent, Delaney claims that Levy is making what he calls a ‘huge pitch’ to convince Nagelsmann.

“Daniel Levy is making a huge pitch for Julian Nagelsmann. The German has recently been resistant but is at least willing to listen to Tottenham Hotspur and whether they meet his considerable demands. Had he agreed a Chelsea contract, sources say it would have been one of the biggest in the game,” Delaney wrote.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

“Nagelsmann also wants control. So much of this comes down to Levy’s command of the club. He is acutely conscious of the growing criticism, as his statement on Monday about Cristian Stellini’s departure indicated. It does mean Spurs are back where they were at at least three points in the last year.

“They need a “statement” manager as a response to recent failures. The big question is whether this is really conducive to long-term thinking. We have to wait and see. The player committee, so name-checked in that statement, will be especially observant. They are known to consist of Harry Kane, Eric Dier and Hugo Lloris, with the future of the captain still so uncertain.”

TBR’s View: Tottenham have to land Julian Nagelsmann

Ryan Mason can plead all he likes about how he’s ready for the job but the fact is that Spurs fans want another big name to come in and do the business.

Nagelsmann is the name who excites those fans the most. Harshly sacked by Bayern, it feels like there is a real top class manager there with Nagelsmann who would suit Spurs.

Levy simply has to get this done. No messing about. He needs Nagelsmann in the door before the summer to give these Spurs fans renewed hope. Anything else will just be seen as a failure.