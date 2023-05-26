Journalist claims Aston Villa still interested in 'unstoppable' La Liga forward











Aston Villa will look to make their squad better over the summer and journalist Miguel Delaney has suggested that the club are looking at La Liga attacker Nico Williams.

The club has had a fantastic campaign as they were battling with relegation at the start but now could finish the season by qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

This has been due to the club appointing Unai Emery after sacking Steven Gerrard and he has achieved great things.

Now, Aston Villa can look to sign some marquee players and this has led them to have an interest in attacker Nico Williams.

Aston Villa interested in Nico Williams

The Spaniard is only 20-years-old, but he already has eight caps and one assist for Spain. He is playing at a top level for a player of his age.

This latest transfer news around him has come from journalist Miguel Delaney. He was writing in his newsletter for The Independent and said: “There is another wide player they are looking at. That is Athletic Club’s Nico Williams, who Unai Emery knows well from Spain and has long fancied a move to England.

“He been one of the most exciting players in Spain for how he marries technical effect with pace. It does point to a new focus at Villa, that is energising the club.”

This is great news for fans of the club and shows Villa’s intent to want to stay in and amongst the top seven in the Premier League.

Williams only has 21 goals in his career, but he has featured 110 times, with 84 of these being in La Liga. This shows the quality his current club believe he has.

Emery is great at getting the best out of his players. No doubt he would be able to get the Spaniard, who has a £50million release clause, scoring a lot more if he were to join Villa.

