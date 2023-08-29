Journalist claims Aston Villa could potentially pull off another ‘crazy’ signing

Aston Villa have made some outstanding signings over the past few months.

The likes of Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres and Nicolo Zaniolo have all joined the Villans this summer.

Considering Villa have signed the likes of Philippe Coutinho in the past, Villans fans are no strangers to high-profile marquee signings.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Now, Ryan Taylor has claimed that Villa may yet have the chance to pull off the signing of Joao Felix.

The Portugal international appears to be surplus to requirements at Atletico Madrid and looks likely to leave.

Taylor, writing on GiveMeSport, reckons Felix “will probably be touted to Aston Villa” as his agents search for a new destination.

“Keep an eye on Felix,” said Taylor.

“I know this is crazy, but I think the later we get in the window, I really feel like he’s going to leave Atletico Madrid and he’s going to be floated to a lot of clubs on loan.

“I don’t know if Aston Villa would go in for Felix for the kind of money that would be offered. But I think he will probably be touted to Aston Villa. So keep an eye on that one.”

Our view

Felix is a world-class player who could do with a change of scenery after slipping down the pecking order at Atletico.

Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Admittedly, the prospect of him joining Villa seems slim, only because there are other clubs ahead of them in line.

Fabrizio Romano has reported on X that Felix’s main preference is Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Ben Jacobs has told CaughtOffside that Chelsea or the Saudi Pro League are also possibilities.

Nevertheless, the transfer window can and often does throw up some surprises. Let’s see what happens in the coming days.