The latest reports suggest that Arsenal have now entered the race to try and sign highly-rated player Axel Disasi this summer.

According to RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Manchester United are leading the race to sign Disasi. Despite this, things could change quickly now that the journalist states that Arsenal and Chelsea are now interested.

His current club Monaco will listen to offers that are no less than £34.5million according to Hawkins. The journalist also stated that no bids have been made yet.

If Arsenal do want Disasi, they may need to act quickly as Manchester United boss Erik Ten Haag is planning to talk to the player soon.

(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Arsenal interested in Axel Disasi

It is no shock to see the Gunners interested in signing a top defender. Last season, their title challenge faltered after a big injury to William Saliba.

This emphasised the need for good depth, especially in defence. Disasi is attracting the interest of some big clubs and this shows his quality.

He is highly-rated by many, with football talent scout Jacek Kulig, calling the player “dominant” and “complete”. This is high praise.

The Monaco centre-back had a great season. In his 38 Ligue 1 appearances, the 25 year-old was a key asset. He was great at defending and even contributed with three goals and three assists.

He definitely seems like the type of player who could grow at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta.

With the Gunners having a lot of fixtures next season, there is no doubt that he would feature a lot at the Gunners.

The four-capped France international would definitely be a great signing for Arsenal.