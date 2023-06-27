Journalist claims Arsenal are now on verge of ‘staggering’ signing

Arsenal have reportedly made good progress towards the signing of Jurrien Timber.

According to Sky Sports, the Gunners are in advanced talks with Ajax over the 22-year-old defender.

There’s a feeling that Arsenal and Timber’s club are getting closer on an agreement over the price.

Photo by Peter Lous/BSR Agency/Getty Images

In addition, the report claims personal terms shouldn’t be a problem for Timber ahead of an Arsenal move.

Journalist Graeme Bailey believes the Gunners are on the verge of a “fantastic” and “staggering” signing.

This is because Arsenal are not only signing a top player, but also apparently getting him on relatively low wages.

“Fantastic deal,” Bailey told the Talking Transfers podcast.

“The surprise is the terms. He’s coming in on less than £115,000-a-week. It’s staggering really.

“It seems Ajax have come down from their asking price, they have come down to 50 million Euros.

“This deal is nearly there now. I think it’s a fantastic signing, I think he’s a wonderful fit for most Premier League clubs.”

Quality and versatility

Timber is a very talented and exciting player with a very high ceiling.

The 22-year-old is a regular for club and country.

He made 47 Ajax appearances last season and has 121 outings under his belt for his club.

Meanwhile, Timber has won 15 caps for the Netherlands, and made four appearances at the last World Cup.

Timber is a centre-back by trade, but he can also play at right-back.

This obviously comes in handy for an Arsenal side that have had issues there.

Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

The Gunners have reportedly signed Kai Havertz, with an announcement said to be imminent.

Timber would be a great second addition to the Arsenal ranks as they look to kick on after last season’s title push.

Then we have the Gunners and Declan Rice, that’s another transfer saga to watch.

Three top signings for Arsenal before we’re even in August? Maybe July? Let’s see how things go.