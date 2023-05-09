Journalist claims £61m Arsenal target could be on Chelsea's radar











Journalist Sami Mokbel has claimed that Juventus forward and Arsenal transfer target Dusan Vlahovic is an “interesting name” for Chelsea.

Tuttomercatoweb recently reported that Arsenal had been offered the £61million star recently, but nothing happened yet.

Fellow Premier League side Aston Villa are also keen to sign the player as they look to have a big transfer window this summer.

The Serie A star is one that many believe could be a great striker for many years. It wouldn’t be a shock to see him be one of the transfer stories of the summer.

(Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Arsenal target Vlahovic now attracting interest from Chelsea

Vlahovic has been praised by many, including French forward Kylian Mbappe. He said that the striker is “one of the best in his generation”.

Sami Mokbel is a journalist for the Daily Mail. He was discussing Chelsea’s attacking options for the summer.

He said: “I think Dusan Vlahovic at Juventus is another interesting name. He could come onto the market, he could be available. He was big on Arsenal’s radar.”

The Serbian international is only 23 years-old but he is already playing at a very high level. He has already scored 74 goals during his career, with 71 of these goals coming in the Serie A.

Chelsea definitely have a bit more spending money than Arsenal, but the Blues will not be in Europe this season. Meanwhile Arsenal are in the Champions League. This will no doubt be a really tempting factor for the striker.

Both Premier League clubs will be desperate to add some attacking depth to their squads this summer as they always are.

Chelsea probably need a striker more, whereas Arsenal need to add more depth to other positions in their squad.

(Photo by sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)