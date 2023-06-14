Journalist Dean Jones has suggested that Leicester City star James Maddison may not end up joining Newcastle United this summer.

Eddie Howe’s men seem to be leading the race to sign Maddison as the midfielder looks set to leave Leicester this summer.

Indeed, The Evening Standard claimed just yesterday that the Magpies are currently the front-runners to snap up Maddison.

The 26-year-old has entered the final year of his deal with the Foxes and looks nailed on to leave after the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Of course, Newcastle’s interest in the England international is long-standing and they look to be competing with Tottenham for his signature.

But Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport that Newcastle could actually miss out.

Newcastle could miss out on Maddison

Jones shared what he’s heard about Newcastle’s interest in Maddison and his Leicester teammate Harvey Barnes.

“I don’t think they’re probably leaders for either Barnes or Maddison, from what I’ve heard,” he said.

“They’re definitely interested in both of those players. But I’ve heard a couple of reasons that make me think they might not end up with either.”

There has been plenty of noise surrounding Maddison’s proposed switch to Newcastle and most believe Howe’s men hold the advantage when it comes to signing him.

But there will still be plenty of twists and turns along the way, with Tottenham also chasing his signature.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

After dropping down to the Championship, Leicester are reportedly set to demand a fee worth around £50 million for their star man.

Bringing in Maddison would be a statement of intent from Newcastle as they prepare for a return to the Champions League.

The Foxes star has been a standout performer in the Premier League over the past few seasons and even managed 19 goal involvements in a struggling Leicester side last season.

He seems like the ideal fit for Howe’s system and Newcastle will be hopeful of getting a deal over the line.