Journalist Charles Watts claims that Arsenal star Jorginho is definitely not leaving the club at the last-minute this summer.

Watts has been speaking in his latest YouTube video and discussed Jorginho’s future amid links with a move to Turkey.

Jorginho only joined Arsenal back in January as he made the £12 million switch from Chelsea.

The 31-year-old has established himself as an important part of Mikel Arteta’s squad since the move across London.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

But he has still been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium this summer, even after the British transfer window has closed.

Indeed, Fenerbahce have been linked with a move for Jorginho, with the Turkish window set to close on September 15.

Yet, Watts claims that Arteta views Jorginho as an integral part of his squad this season and the midfielder won’t be on the move anytime soon.

Jorginho will stay at Arsenal

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Watts shared what he knows about Jorginho’s future at Arsenal.

“Jorginho is another player who’s being linked with a move to Turkey in the last couple of days,” the journalist said. “Now, this won’t happen. I don’t think this is going to happen, by any means.

“I think I saw a quote from his agent the other day saying he’s very much focused on Arsenal and the Champions League.

“It would be a disaster for Arsenal, so as much as you see these links, there have been links with Jorginho throughout the summer, everyone I’ve always talked to at Arsenal have said that Jorginho is very key to Mikel Arteta’s plans this season.”

He added: “It would be madness for Arsenal to even entertain any sort of offers for Jorginho. He’s a really key member of the squad, really well-liked.

“Huge influence behind the scenes in the changing room and he’s still a big influence on the pitch as well, as we’ve seen when he’s come on in recent games.”

“All these links you’re probably seeing with Jorginho, I wouldn’t take anything into that,” Watts said. “Certainly not as far as I’m aware.

“He remains a very key and integral part of Arsenal’s plans this season and will be remaining here to play his part in Premier League and Champions League football.”

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

It would make little sense for Arsenal to offload Jorginho after the transfer window has officially closed.

Of course, Thomas Partey has also picked up an injury which leaves Arteta slightly short of options in midfield.

But the Italian has already put in a couple of brilliant displays from the bench and he remains an important part of this current Arsenal side.