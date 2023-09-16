Journalist believes £38m West Ham star will play in an ‘interesting’ role as a ‘short term’ solution

Journalist Dean Jones has been speaking about Mohammed Kudus and he believes that the player could play in a variety of positions.

West Ham managed to sign the attacking player for around £38million and he is most-definitely a very exciting signing.

The Hammers did some great business and it will be exciting to see what Kudus can do for the club. He is a very versatile player.

Jones believes the player may have to play in one position for the time being that is not his best as a short-term solution for West Ham.

Photo by West Ham United FC/Getty Images

Dean Jones on Mohammed Kudus

With the player so versatile as he can play on the wing, up front and as an attacking midfielder, it is up to David Moyes to get the best out of him.

Speaking about Kudus, journalist Jones told GiveMeSport: “I don’t think there is a set role for Kudus at the moment, but one thing I do expect is that he will quite often play through the middle up front. I think that will be a role that he rotates quite often, and I think it’s quite an interesting one too.

“I don’t think it is necessarily his best position going forward, and I think, because he’s a good ball carrier, it would be better to see him coming out wide or even breaking out from the middle of the park.

“But for what West Ham are going to need in the short term from him, I feel like that might be a place where he starts to make his early impact. But over time, I think we’ll see him play three or four different roles.”

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Jones is right about West Ham needing short-term attacking options and it will definitely be interesting to see where Kudus consistently plays.

No doubt the attacker will just be happy to be playing and he could no doubt become a star for West Ham this season.