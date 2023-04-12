Journalist asked if Tottenham have considered Marcelo Gallardo











Tottenham Hotspur have definitely looked at Marcelo Gallardo as they look to appoint a new manager, but the 47-year-old is not a leading candidate for the position.

That is according to Football London journalist Alasdair Gold, who was asked whether the Argentinian is a contender for the job following the departure of Antonio Conte last month.

Tottenham’s manager hunt is going to be a key talking point throughout the next few months. They have brought themselves a bit of time by announcing that Cristian Stellini will see out the season. However, the fans are clearly not happy with the situation heading into the summer.

Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

A host of names have been linked. And it really does feel as though the next appointment could be a particularly critical one with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle all setting their sights on improving next year.

Tottenham have considered Marcelo Gallardo

One Tottenham fan asked Gold during a Q&A whether Marcelo Gallardo is a name being considered following his departure from River Plate.

Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

And the journalist suggested that he is somewhat in the frame.

“I wouldn’t rule out Marcelo Gallardo entirely but I think he’d be an outlier in the running. For one reason or another he hasn’t been linked with a move to the Premier League too much, or at least he wasn’t until there was some suggestions from Brazil about him being a potential Chelsea candidate,” he told Football London.

“I think he’s one Spurs have definitely looked at but I don’t get the impression he’s a leading candidate at this stage. As with Nuno in 2021 though, who knows what can happen to the order of candidates as others fall away.”

Gallardo will surely come across to Europe at some stage in the future. So it is simply a case of which club is prepared to take a chance on him.

He is one of South America’s most recognisable coaches right now. And he is available after leaving River Plate last year.

He is someone who has his principles when it comes to his playing style. And it is an exciting brand of football.

It may not be an appointment that galvanises the Tottenham fanbase. But going after Gallardo would have the potential to be an inspired choice – if Spurs do decide to pursue him.