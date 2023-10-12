Jose Mourinho has now asked Roma to sign ‘underrated’ Tottenham player

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has now asked Roma to explore the signing of his old player Eric Dier.

That’s according to journalist Daniele Longo at Calcio Mercato.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The report says that Roma are now considering a deal on the advice of Mourinho.

Of course, Eric Dier’s departure from Spurs does now look like a forgone conclusion.

Tottenham were willing to part ways with Dier in the summer, but the player reportedly preferred to finish his contract.

Although, it remains to be seen if the situation will be revisited in January.

Ange Postecoglou seemingly made it clear that Dier wouldn’t be in his first team plans, and fans can now see why.

Whilst Postecoglou has never criticised Dier, it seems clear that he thought Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven were the pair to take the club forwards.

And judging by their start to the season, very few would disagree with that idea.

Of course, a player with Dier’s talent is going to attract interest, and it shouldn’t be a surprise that Mourinho is considering his former Tottenham stalwart.

Mourinho has always been a huge fan of Tottenham’s Dier

If reports are to be believed, this wouldn’t be the first time that Mourinho has been interested in signing Dier.

Whilst boss of Manchester United, Mourinho was often linked with a move for the defender.

Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images

And therefore given Jose’s faith in Dier, the proposition could be an attractive one for the 29-year-old.

Dier is bound to be linked with a host of clubs in January given his deal is set to expire in the summer.

And the defender will have some tough decisions to make.

The former Sporting CP player was linked with a quite remarkable return to his boyhood club in the summer – an option that may still be appealing.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see this reported interest transpires in Mourinho’s side making contact with Tottenham for ‘underrated‘ Dier.