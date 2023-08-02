Jose Enrique tells Liverpool to ‘stop playing around’ and sign ‘incredible’ player right now

Liverpool are struggling to strike a deal with Southampton for Romeo Lavia, and Jose Enrique has urged his old club to stop playing around.

The Reds have had a decent window so far. Yes, they’ve only brought in two players, but both Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai are excellent additions.

The focus now is on a new defensive midfielder, and Lavia would be excellent, but Enrique, like many Liverpool fans, is getting annoyed that a deal hasn’t been struck yet.

Jose Enrique tells Liverpool to go all out for Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia had an outstanding campaign in the Premier League last season, and it is no surprise that Liverpool are targeting him.

The 19-year-old spent two years at Manchester City and worked under Pep Guardiola. He rubbed shoulders with some of the best players in the country there and developed into a fine midfielder himself.

Southampton signed Lavia last season and he became a star. He is now a wanted man and Liverpool are really keen to sign him, having lodged two bids for him already.

The second of those offers, like the opening one, was rejected by Southampton yesterday, with the Saints standing firm on their £50 million valuation (Sky Sports).

Jose Enrique reacted to a post about Lavia by a Liverpool page on Instagram which claimed: “I really don’t think we should be delaying this deal any longer. We need Lavia integrated into the system ASAP.”

The Spaniard replied: “Agreed. If we want the player, we should go all the way and getting (him) and stop playing around!”

TBR View:

Well, it’s not that easy, is it?

Liverpool have always stuck to their valuation of players and have never really broken their transfer policy to bring someone in, especially not a 19-year-old who has had one good season.

Lavia is an ‘incredible‘ player and he would definitely be a great signing for the Reds. He’s young, hugely talented and has the potential to become a top, top player in the coming years.

However, if Liverpool think Southampton’s valuation is way too high, we just can’t see them matching it unless they get really desperate late in the window.