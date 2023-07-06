Jose Enrique believes Liverpool have made a ‘massive mistake’ by allowing Roberto Firmino to leave the club.

The Reds confirmed back in May that James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Firmino will all be released at the end of their contracts.

Firmino is clearly the biggest name among the four, and Al Ahli announced yesterday that they have signed him. Enrique is not happy with Liverpool at all.

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Jose Enrique says Liverpool letting Roberto Firmino leave is a mistake

Liverpool had a shocking season last time out, didn’t they?

The Reds were expected by everyone to challenge for the title again, but they dropped off terribly and finished the campaign outside the top four.

Changes were a necessity at Liverpool, and it’s no surprise that we have already seen plenty.

Roberto Firmino leaving was probably the most emotional moment for Liverpool fans at the end of last season. The Brazilian was adored at Anfield and he will go down as a Reds great.

Now, his future lies in Saudi Arabia with Al Ahli signing him yesterday. Enrique has wished him luck but had a go at Liverpool for letting him walk away.

He wrote in his Instagram Story: “I actually believe this is a massive mistake from Liverpool letting him go because if he is still fit he is better than Gakpo, Darwin so…

“But all the best, a big legend for the Reds!”

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

TBR View:

Roberto Firmino was a hero for Liverpool.

He was arguably the biggest reason why Mo Salah and Sadio Mane were so prolific in front of goal, and he played a massive part in helping the Reds win all the trophies that they did.

Liverpool have entered a new era now, and Firmino decided not to be a part of it. He’s at an age where he’d like to play every game, and at Al Ahli, he will get a chance to do just that.

It will be interesting to see how he’ll fare in Saudi next season.