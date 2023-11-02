Jose Enrique predicts whether Tottenham manager or Arsenal boss will win MOTM

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta are both in the running for October’s Manager of the Month award.

Jose Enrique has given his verdict over who, between the Spurs head coach and his Gunners counterpart, will win the accolade – and who he thinks should lift the trophy.

Enrique, taking to X, feels Postecoglou will make it a hat-trick, with the Tottenham boss also winning the August and September editions.

However, the 37-year-old believes the Arsenal manager deserves it the most, as he feels Arteta has navigated the more difficult fixtures in October.

Arsenal began the month (Premier League-wise) by beating Manchester City, with Arteta getting the better of his former mentor.

After the international break, the Gunners came back to record a 2-2 draw with Chelsea before seeing out the month by hammering Sheffield United 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

Meanwhile, Postecoglou and Tottenham went into the international break on the back of a 1-0 win at Luton that put Spurs top of the table.

Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Tottenham are still at the summit after beating Fulham 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before running out 2-1 winners at Crystal Palace.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Aston Villa manager Unai Emery are also in the running for October’s Manager of the Month award.

Postecoglou will probably beat Arteta for MOTM accolade – TBR View

In my opinion, the Spurs boss will make it a hat-trick of Manager of the Month awards at the expense of his Arsenal counterpart.

Admittedly, Arteta did have Man City and Chelsea to contend with, and picked up four points from those two games.

However, Postecoglou steered his side to three wins out of three, the result of which keeps Spurs top of the table.

Because of this, I fancy the Tottenham boss to triumph, but at the same time, I’d have no qualms if the Arsenal manager lifts it instead.