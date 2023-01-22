Jose Enrique says he's not convinced at all by Liverpool newboy Cody Gakpo











Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has questioned the signing of Cody Gakpo after seeing him struggle against Chelsea.

Gakpo snatched at a number of half chances against the Blues as Liverpool struggled to break them down. The Dutchman looked a far cry from the player we all saw in the World Cup.

Liverpool paid around £35m to bring Gakpo in this month from PSV. However, former defender Enrique remains unconvinced, and believes he’s not sure he can actually score goals.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“I don’t look at him and think ‘oh my god’ he’s going to be world class. Not like I did with Mane, or with Salah or Firmino. I don’t see this kind of quality on him,” Enrique said on Stadium Astro.

“I don’t want to judge too early. But he can’t score goals. It’s true that the performances of the team are not helping obviously. If the team was rolling it would be easy for him. But, I’m not 100% positive about his signing.”

Gakpo had been on fire for PSV before moving to England. He also did well in Qatar, scoring three goals before the Netherlands went out on penalties.

TBR’s View: Gakpo and Nunez both need Liverpool patience

It’s not really ideal for Jurgen Klopp when both of his big money signings in attack are struggling.

Both Gakpo and Nunez look shadows of the players Liverpool knew they were buying. As Enrique hinted at here, Gakpo was snatching at shots and rushing against Chelsea.

Of course, his time might come and it’s very early days as yet for Gakpo. But it does seem Liverpool and Klopp have work to do with the Dutchman.

Liverpool fans will hope he gets off the mark soon enough. But when everyone is back fit, Gakpo might end up coming off the bench anyway.