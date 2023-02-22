Jorginho shares what Mikel Arteta did right after he joined Arsenal











Arsenal star Jorginho has now shared what Mikel Arteta did right after he joined Arsenal from their London rivals Chelsea last month.

Jorginho completed a £12 million switch from Stamford Bridge on deadline day after the Gunners missed out on Moises Caicedo (Sky Sports).

The 31-year-old is already proving to be a useful addition to Arteta’s squad after he stepped into the side in Thomas Partey’s absence in the 4-2 win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

His brilliant long-range effort forced an Emiliano Martinez own goal and rounded off an assured display from the middle of the park.

The Italian star seems to be settling in quickly at London Colney and he has now revealed that Arteta was so happy when he joined.

Jorginho on Arteta welcome

Speaking to beIN SPORTS, Jorginho says Arteta has made him feel at home since he completed his switch to the Emirates Stadium.

“Welcome! [laughs]. He was happy for me joining the club and made me feel straight away at home and welcomed, it was really good,” the former Chelsea man said.

Arsenal may still be in the market for another midfielder ahead of the summer, but Jorginho seems to be an astute piece of business for the club.

Arteta was lacking options in the middle of the park and they could have done a lot worse than bringing in a Champions League-winning midfielder.

Jorginho impressed at Villa Park on Saturday and showed he is more than capable of filling in while Partey is out injured.

If the Gunners are to lift the Premier League title, Arteta will need quality to turn to on the bench, and Jorginho provides exactly that.

Judging by his celebrations over the weekend, he’s clearly settling into this Arsenal side well and he will be an important player for the remainder of the season.

