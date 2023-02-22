Jorginho says he has already been impressed by 'world class' Arsenal man











Jorginho says he has already been impressed by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who signed him on January deadline day.

In an interview with BeIN Sports, Jorginho was asked about his time at the Emirates Stadium so far, and was full of praise for Arteta.

Jorginho has come from Stamford Bridge, where Graham Potter is under real pressure and the ownership’s transfer strategy is under scrutiny.

He is now working under ‘world class’ Arteta, who has had his tricky moments but the club aligned behind him, and it is paying off.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Jorginho says already so impressed by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Jorginho said of Arteta: “He’s a manager who for sure is going to achieve so much because of the mentality he has.

“You can feel he loves what he does. He gives you so much. His passion for every single day at work is an example for everyone.”

Arteta and Arsenal went big for Moises Caicedo before turning to Jorginho, but the Italian is the man with the trophy winning experience.

That could help Arsenal get over the line in the title race, and he has already slotted in seamlessly in the absence of Thomas Partey.

He got a huge moment in a Gunners shirt on Saturday, when his stoppage time long range shot bounced off the crossbar, then Emi Martinez, and then in to put Arsenal 3-2 up against Aston Villa.

Jorginho will hope for more big moments like that and to be a Premier League winner by the time the end of the season rolls around.