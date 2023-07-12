Arsenal star Jorginho has responded after being asked when Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber’s signings will be made official.

Gunners supporters are really pleased with the window so far even though Kai Havertz has been the only one brought in. That’s because deals have reportedly been agreed for the arrivals of both Timber and Rice.

An announcement, however, is nowhere to be found yet, and that has annoyed many supporters. Nobody knows when those two signings will be unveiled – not even Jorginho!

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Jorginho says he has no idea when Arsenal will announce Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber

Arsenal fans on social media have been complaining about how slow the club is with transfer announcements.

No transfer is really a secret in today’s world, but by the time the Gunners usually unveil their new players, everyone on the planet would’ve known about it.

It has been over a week since reports claimed that a deal has been agreed with Ajax and West Ham for the signings of Timber and Rice respectively, but Arsenal are taking their own sweet time to announce them.

Frustrated Gunners supporters have been asking other Arsenal players when this will be done. Jorginho was the latest to be questioned and he replied with a very honest answer.

“Good question. No idea,” he said on the Residency app after an Arsenal fan asked when Rice and Timber will join the club.

TBR View:

Arsenal fans’ frustrations are understandable.

The Gunners play their first pre-season game tomorrow in Germany, and they would’ve ideally liked the new players to be involved in the fixture in one way or another.

Havertz will likely make his debut, but the fact that Rice and Timber haven’t been unveiled yet means fans will have to wait till the USA tour to see them play.

The most important thing, however, is that they will both be signed – well, it looks that way at least.