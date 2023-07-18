Arsenal had their first training session in the USA yesterday, and Jorginho wasn’t happy with what Martin Odegaard did at the end of a drill.

The Gunners flew to the United States on Sunday for their pre-season tour. They will play three games there – against the MLS All-Stars, Manchester United and Barcelona – before returning home to North London.

Ahead of the game against the All-Stars, Mikel Arteta put his side to work. The Spaniard, however, also helped his captain Odegaard complete a training drill, thus annoying Jorginho.

Jorginho not happy after what Martin Odegaard did in Arsenal training yesterday

Arsenal are working hard in training to prepare themselves for the new season, but that does not mean they can’t have a bit of fun during the sessions.

Mikel Arteta has created a fantastic atmosphere around the club, and you can clearly see how much the players enjoy being together.

In a training drill in Washington DC yesterday, Arsenal players had to form a team of two, with one player jumping on the back of the other right after the whistle.

The last one to do it usually ends up doing a forfeit, and Martin Odegaard clearly didn’t want that to happen. The Arsenal captain couldn’t find a teammate, so he hopped on Arteta’s back instead.

The Spaniard obliged with a big smile on his face, but Jorginho wasn’t having that at all.

‘No, no, no,” he can be heard shouting in the video relayed on HaytersTV.

The video above shows just how good the atmosphere is around Arsenal at the moment.

Every single player seems to be having a good time, and the fact that the coaches join in for a bit of the fun as well shows how strong the bond really is.

This was not always the case at Arsenal, and that was evident with their performances on the pitch. Last season, however, everything changed, and it’s all thanks to Arteta.

A strong bond off the pitch will only make them stronger on the pitch, and Arsenal fans will be hoping that will help them pip Manchester City in the title race next season.