Jorginho won't get chance to say goodbye to Chelsea teammates ahead of Arsenal move











Arsenal are close to signing Chelsea midfielder Jorginho today but the Italian won’t be afforded the luxury of a big goodbye to his teammates.

Jorginho is set to sign for the Gunners in a deal worth around £12m. It comes as Arsenal failed to convince Brighton to sell Moises Caicedo. In the end, even a bid of over £65m wasn’t enough for the Gunners.

Signing Jorginho will be seen as a low risk signing. Indeed, it’s one that’s apparently gone down well at The Emirates.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

However, while Jorginho will be welcomed with open arms at Arsenal, he’ll not be getting his goodbye hugs at Chelsea.

According to The Sun, the Blues are not in training today, meaning Jorginho will simply make the move across London in relatively quiet fashion.

“Jorginho will be denied the opportunity to say goodbye to his Chelsea teammates before he completes his move to rivals Arsenal. Graham Potter’s squad are on a day off today, meaning their Cobham training ground resembles a ghost town as the Italian midfielder makes his exit,” the Sun writes.

“Instead, the 31-year-old will have to wait until the end of April before reuniting with the Blues as that’s when the Gunners are due to host Chelsea in the Premier League.”

TBR’s View: Jorginho will get good Chelsea reaction

It’s not ideal for him to not be able to say a proper goodbye but given the modern technology, it won’t be like he’s not in touch with anyone.

Crucially, Jorginho will be given a nice welcome from Chelsea next time he’s there. He’s been a great servant and player for the Blues. For Arsenal, he’s a great signing with big experience.