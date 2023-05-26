Jorginho names the Arsenal player he'd back most to make a last-ditch tackle











Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has said that he’d be picking Gabriel Magalhaes above anyone to make a big tackle for the Gunners.

Jorginho was speaking on the Premier League Uncut YouTube channel and revealed a whole cluster of insights into his teammates at London Colney.

But when quizzed on who he’d have to make that last-ditch challenge, there was only one winner in Jorginho’s mind.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Jorginho talks up Gabriel Magalhaes

Answering a number of questions in the video, Jorginho was left to choose from certain teammates for each one.

When asked about who he’d have in the squad to make a last-ditch challenge out of Gabriel, William Saliba, and Granit Xhaka, the Italian midfielder was in no doubt who to select.

“I think I’ll go for Gabi. He’s a tough guy and when he tackles he goes strong. He goes all in. So he’d make it for sure,” Jorginho said.

“Not a chance. When I see him I just say you can go man.”

Gabriel has been a mainstay for the Gunners all season. His partnership with Saliba had been key until the Frenchman got injured.

Going into next season, Mikel Arteta will hope to have the duo fit for the entire season.

Dominant

Gabriel Magalhaes has been a fine signing for Arsenal. He cost a little over £20m and in today’s market, that is excellent value for a player of his quality.

Jorginho, an experienced player himself, clearly sees what his teammates are good at and his insight on Gabriel here is interesting.

It’s clear that he has impressed at London Colney and the manner he plays in is obviously how he trains as well.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images