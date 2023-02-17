Jorginho has been making big demands in Arsenal training since arriving from Chelsea











Arsenal signed Jorginho in the January window and the response at the time from Gunners fans was mixed, to say the least.

Jorginho arrived late in the day after the Gunners failed to land Moises Caicedo from Brighton. The experienced Italian arrived for around £12m and played in midweek against Manchester City as Arsenal finally surrendered their position at the Premier League summit.

Of course, Jorginho should prove a good signing for Arsenal. Despite being 31 and not really in keeping with the current recruitment, Mikel Arteta is known to have pushed hard to sign him.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And it seems that Arteta’s push for Jorginho is being rewarded. Well, in training anyway.

According to The Evening Standard, Jorginho has already made a point of being massively vocal in training. He is said to be making demands of his teammates and asking for high standards. Much like the additions of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jorginho comes from a club with a winning mentality.

It seems that the Italian is trying to bring that to Arsenal. And in a week where their mental resilience will be tested, Jorginho’s experience could be vitally important.

TBR’s View: Jorginho was always going to raise the bar for Arsenal

Yes, he’s not a long-term signing. Yes, he’s not someone who’s going to win you games with moments of magic.

But what Jorginho does bring is an experience, quality, and professionalism that can rub off on everyone else. That can be just as important as anything else at a big club. Jorginho will be demanding his Arsenal teammates push themselves.

This is a player who has won the European Championships and the Champions League. If he is making his opinion known in training, then Arsenal’s players will do well to listen up.

Ultimately, this is why Arteta wanted Jorginho. And in the long-term, it will prove a vital shift in mentality for the Gunners.