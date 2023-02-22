Jorginho gives his verdict on Arsenal teammate Granit Xhaka











Jorginho has shared with beIN Sports how he has seen another side of Granit Xhaka since moving to Arsenal, with the midfielder even paying for a meal following the Italian’s switch in the January transfer window.

Xhaka has had an interesting time in the Premier League. He has come in for more criticism than almost any other in the competition during his spell in England.

Some of it has been justified. Xhaka has let Arsenal down on a few occasions. And of course, there have been times when his relationship with fans has seemingly been damaged beyond repair.

Jorginho lauds Granit Xhaka

But Xhaka has silenced a lot of his critics in more recent times. He has been outstanding on the pitch over the last 18 months. And he has shown another side to him off the pitch.

Certainly, Jorginho has done little for Xhaka’s potential hardman image with a brilliant story of how the Swiss welcomed the former Chelsea man into the group.

“I asked him the other day where I could go for dinner around here and he booked me and didn’t let me pay as well. I was like ‘Okay, thank you very much.’ He’s a really, really nice guy. And I’m glad that I can see this other part of him,” he told beIN Sports.

It is no surprise to hear Xhaka go the extra mile. There is an amazing atmosphere amongst the current Arsenal squad. And Xhaka is clearly a leader, even when he is no longer wearing the captain’s armband.

That has been a key reason why the Gunners now find themselves leading the way in the Premier League. The squad obviously love playing together. And they are desperate to enjoy success together.

Integrating the January signings into the squad quickly was an important task for Mikel Arteta and the ranks. Obviously, they have the opportunity to achieve something special this season. And getting the right signings in the winter window was crucial.

The early signs are that Jorginho is going to be an inspired addition. And he could have an important role to play alongside Xhaka as Arsenal push for the title.