Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have both been heavily linked with James Maddison in recent months.

With the transfer window now in full swing, speculation linking Spurs and the Magpies is intensifying.

For instance, Fabrizio Romano provided a key update about Maddison involving both Tottenham and Newcastle.

He said on Twitter that the Magpies will “insist” on a deal this week, while Spurs are “also working on player side”.

Now, TalkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has provided a big update on the future of Maddison as he shared what Tottenham Hotspur owner Daniel Levy said about the player.

With two big Premier League clubs in Spurs and Newcastle battling for the ‘outrageous‘ player, this transfer saga will continue to be top news.

Maddison’s current team Leicester were relegated from the top-flight but they still reportedly want around £50million for him.

The English international is a great attacking midfielder. Despite Leicester’s poor season, Maddison still shone as he managed 10 goals and nine assists in the Premier League.

talkSPORT pundit shares what Daniel Levy told him about Maddison

No doubt Maddison will want to make the move to a top Premier League team. Spurs do not have European football next season whilst Newcastle have qualified for the Champions League.

Jordan was speaking on talkSPORT (24:00, June 21st, 2023) about Maddison. He said: “He’s got an embarrassment of riches, if both of these two clubs are in for him [Newcastle and Tottenham] and, according to Daniel Levy last week, they weren’t for James Maddison.”

Sam Matterface replied: “He told you that?” to which Jordan answered: “Yeah. Then you have a situation, if that is the case, then you have two managers who are both good managers to play for.”

This is a big update as it looks like it would make Newcastle the frontrunners for Maddison. With Spurs not really having a good central attacking midfielder at the club, this update may frustrate Spurs fans.

If Tottenham don’t make big movements in this window, they could seriously fall behind clubs like Newcastle again next season.