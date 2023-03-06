Jordan Henderson singles out Harvey Elliott for praise after Liverpool vs Manchester United











Jordan Henderson has been speaking about Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott and he has labelled him a ‘very talented’ player.

The Reds thrashed Manchester United 7-0 yesterday after a brilliant performance at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp’s front-three of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo all dazzled as they bagged two goals each.

But there were some exceptional displays all over the pitch for Liverpool and Elliott caught the eye in the middle of the park.

The 19-year-old set-up Nunez for his first of the game and put in a brilliant shift in central midfield alongside Henderson and Fabinho.

Henderson spoke about the youngster after the game and the Liverpool skipper says the youngster has improved massively over the course of the season.

Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Henderson praises Elliott after Liverpool thrash United

“He’s a very talented player. Of course, he had a bad injury but I think that’s past him now with the amount of time and games he’s played,” Henderson told Stadium Astro.

“He’s just improving all the time, he’s got good people around him, learning from top players and he’s gone from strength to strength and hopefully he’ll keep improving as a young player.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Elliott had lost his place in the side last month due to the brilliant form of Stefan Bajcetic, but he has impressed in the wins over Wolves and United.

The talented midfielder has been used in wide positions by Klopp this season but he has thrived when playing in the middle of the park.

He will be hoping to nail down his place in the Liverpool side once again after another impressive display at Anfield yesterday.

Liverpool’s form in the league has improved dramatically over the past few weeks and Klopp’s men haven’t lost since the beginning of February.

The Reds will need to maintain their promising form if they are to force their way back into the top four and Elliott will be looking to play a key role during the business end of the season.

