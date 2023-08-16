Jordan Henderson and Virgil van Dijk have reacted to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain joining a new club after leaving Liverpool.

The 30-year-old posted on Instagram after completing a move to Turkish giants Besiktas.

It’s been a summer of change at Anfield with Jurgen Klopp losing the majority of his senior midfielders.

The club said goodbye to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, James Milner and Arthur Melo as well as forward Roberto Firmino at the end of the last campaign.

Liverpool had been planning for this and brought in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai ahead of pre-season.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

However, it’s unlikely Liverpool also saw Jordan Henderson and Fabinho moving on too.

It’s left the club short of options going into this season and they’ve struggled to get their top targets over the line.

Henderson has now congratulated Oxlade-Chamberlain on finding his next club after moving on from Liverpool.

He now needs to try and stay fit and help them both in the Turkish Super Lig and the Conference League.

Henderson reacts to Oxlade-Chamberlain finding new club after Liverpool exit

Posting on Instagram, Oxlade-Chamberlain said: “Thank you for the warm welcome @besiktas. Excited for this new challenge and can’t wait to get started!”

Jordan Henderson replied and said: “Good luck mate,” while Virgil van Dijk loved the move.

Even Ian Wright got involved and he’s a big fan of the move.

Jordan Henderson and Virgil van Dijk react to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain finding new club after leaving Liverpool

Oxlade-Chamberlain enjoyed a couple of very good seasons in Liverpool’s midfield alongside Henderson.

However, injuries scuppered much of his time at Anfield and he hardly featured last season.

A move to Besiktas will keep him out of the spotlight in England and allow him to get back to his best under less pressure.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The fans in Turkey are also very demanding but the standard of football will be slightly lower than the Premier League.

He’ll be lining up alongside the likes of Vincent Aboubakar, Daniel Amartey and Arthur Masuaka this season.

The hope is that Oxlade-Chamberlain can start to rebuild his career now after a tough ending to his time at Liverpool.