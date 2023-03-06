Jordan Henderson and Luis Diaz seriously impressed with 23-year-old Liverpool player v Man United











Darwin Nunez came up trumps for Liverpool yesterday as he netted a double to help smash Manchester United 7-0.

Nunez has been under pressure this season after his big money move from Benfica. A number of good performances have come mixed in with some disappointing and sometimes erratic ones.

However, against United, Nunez seemed to ride the wave of the Anfield crowd and in the second half especially, looked the real deal. As well as his two goals, he was just a nightmare for a Manchester United defence that didn’t seem to know what to do with Nunez, Salah and Gakpo.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Nunez is quickly becoming a popular figure at Liverpool. And taking to his Instagram after the game, a number of his fellow Liverpool players were in the comments loving Nunez’s performance.

Two of those Liverpool players to show their love for Nunez were skipper Jordan Henderson and injured winger, Luis Diaz. The duo both put the on fire emoji to Nunez, as they were clearly impressed by his efforts.

Cr META 2023 (@darwin_n9)

Nunez will be hoping to use this performance and result as a big springboard. Between now and the end of the season, Nunez can be a crucial player for the Reds.

TBR’s View: Darwin Nunez doing the business for Liverpool

As the weeks go by, Nunez appears to be getting more and more settled in a Liverpool shirt. He loves being at Anfield and you could see yesterday how it drove him on.

Nunez can be a huge player for Liverpool. Both he and Cody Gakpo look like being fine signings and come next season, the days of Firmino and Mane might be truly forgotten.

The Uruguayan is clearly a popular figure as well. And the fact the likes of Henderson and Diaz are straight onto his socials says a lot.