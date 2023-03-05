John Terry very impressed with John McGinn after Aston Villa win yesterday











John Terry was definitely keeping an eye on his old Aston Villa teammates, and in particular John McGinn.

The Scottish midfielder played a key role in Villa’s only goal as they ran out 1-0 winners against Crystal Palace.

The club posted on their official Instagram account after the match to highlight the brilliant passage of play.

McGinn had the ball at his feet in his own half, before pirouetting and playing the ball through to Matty Cash.

The Polish international broke the offside trap, and fired a dangerous cross into the box.

Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen could only turn the ball into his own net, with Ollie Watkins lurking behind him.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

It’s the latest fine result under Unai Emery that moves Villa level on points with Chelsea in the top half.

They’ll be hoping that a late good run in the league could see them fighting for a place in Europe before the season’s over.

Terry praises McGinn for role in Aston Villa goal

Aston Villa shared a video of the match-winning move, with the caption: “Brilliant work from Kamara, McGinn and Cash to create the decisive goal!”

John Terry replied, saying: “What a pass mate” in response to McGinn’s defensive-splitting ball for Aston Villa.

John Terry impressed with John McGinn after Aston Villa win. Cr. (username) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

The £50,000-a-week midfielder never played alongside Terry at Villa Park, but was in the squad when he was assistant manager under Dean Smith.

The combative midfielder isn’t having his best season at Aston Villa, and has yet to find the back of the net in the league.

Normally relied upon to chip in with a few goals and assists, he’s not had the same impact in this campaign.

It was thought that Boubacar Kamara’s arrival may help McGinn have more of an impact further up the pitch.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Instead, the pair have settled in together under Unai Emery as a more solid defensive midfield partnership.

The goals have instead come from Ollie Watkins, who before yesterday had scored in five consecutive games.

Emery even admitted yesterday that Villa’s coaches have been telling him to take it easy in training.

After yesterday’s result, Terry may be hoping that McGinn and his Aston Villa teammates don’t leapfrog his beloved Chelsea in the table soon.

