John Terry sends message to Harry Kane on Instagram after he makes history at Tottenham











Chelsea legend John Terry has now sent two-words to Harry Kane on Instagram after watching him become Tottenham Hotspur’s all-time top goalscorer.

Kane’s winning goal against Manchester City ensured he has cemented his place in Tottenham’s history after he surpassed Jimmy Greaves’ incredible record.

The 29-year-old has now bagged a staggering 267 goals for Spurs in all competitions, with 200 of them coming in the Premier League.

The Spurs talisman has been celebrating his achievement after picking up a vital three points against City on Sunday.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Terry sends message to Kane

Kane took to social media last night and posted a video of himself popping open a bottle of champagne.

His family and friends can be heard singing “he’s just a one season wonder,” in the background.

And the England captain was congratulated by John Terry beneath the post.

The Chelsea legend wrote: “Congratulations mate,” alongside a football and round of applause emoji.

Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Terry isn’t exactly a popular figure amongst the Spurs fan base due to his links to their London rivals.

But the England legend will probably not be surprised by what Kane has achieved, especially after he faced him way back in 2015.

Kane was enjoying a real breakthrough season under Mauricio Pochettino at the time and he bagged a brilliant brace against Terry’s Chelsea side en route to a 5-3 victory.

Tottenham’s main priority will now be keeping hold of their star striker, with his current deal set to run until the end of next season.

There has been positive noises regarding Kane’s stance on extending his stay in north London, but much will depend on what Spurs manage to achieve under Antonio Conte this season.

