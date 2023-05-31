John McGinn reacts as Aston Villa confirm Ashley Young departure











Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has taken to Twitter to pay tribute to Ashley Young as he prepares to leave Villa Park.

On Wednesday, the Villans confirmed that the 37-year-old will leave Villa Park when his contract expires next month.

Young made 32 appearances for Villa this season as they enjoyed a superb campaign.

Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Unai Emery’s charges finished seventh and sealed qualification to the Europa Conference League.

The former England international re-joined Villa in 2021 from Inter Milan on an initial one-year deal before the club extended his contract.

Young played for the Villans between 2007 and 2011 before joining Manchester United.

He has clocked up 250 games over two spells in claret and blue.

Prior to his return to Villa Park, Young was part of Inter’s Serie A winning side during his one-year stint for the Nerazzurri.

The veteran also enjoyed international and domestic success with the Red Devils.

Young won the Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and EFL Cup with the Old Trafford outfit.

McGinn took to Twitter to say he was “absolutely gutted to lose a top guy and top player” in Young.

“Pleasure to have played with you,” added the Scotland international.

It’s always sad when a fan favourite’s imminent departure from a club is confirmed.

Young has very much written his name in Villa folklore for how much he has given the club.

Hopefully he’ll find another Premier League club where he can continue to impress.

If that was the case, Young would no doubt receive a hero’s welcome upon his return to Villa Park next term.