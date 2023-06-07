John McGinn admits he was absolutely gutted after what Aston Villa fans did this season











John McGinn has admitted that he was gutted after Aston Villa fans ‘sarcastically’ cheered him being substituted earlier in the campaign.

Aston Villa have enjoyed a brilliant season under Unai Emery and managed to secure a place in the Europa Conference League with a seventh-placed finish.

But things looked bleaker before the Spaniard took charge back in November as the Villains sat just above the relegation zone.

McGinn was struggling for form under Steven Gerrard after being handed the captain’s armband last summer.

Now, the 28-year-old has opened up about being cheered off by the Villa away end during a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest in October.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

McGinn gutted after what Villa fans did at Forest

Speaking to The Telegraph, McGinn reflected on what was a difficult moment for him earlier in the campaign.

“I was feeling guilty. He [Gerrard] had put so much faith in me and it was brilliant to learn from him as a midfield player.”

“The fans have been phenomenal with me but that cut deep,” he said on the reaction he received at Forest. “My dad didn’t go back to the away games for four or five weeks.

“I kept my head down and didn’t get too upset but it did hurt and my ego did take a bit of a dent. It’s then about proving those people wrong and thankfully I’ve managed to do that.”

Photo by Aston Villa FC/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

McGinn has been playing at the very top of his game under Emery, but it’s fair to say he was struggling under Gerrard.

The Scottish midfielder didn’t get off to the best of starts as Villa’s captain and it’s interesting to hear how the incident at the City Ground affected him on a personal level.

But to his credit, he’s been completely transformed under Emery and has arguably been one of Villa’s most important players since.

Show all