John Hartson names two players who could leave Celtic in January, including ‘fantastic’ 31-year-old player

Brendan Rodgers is now on record as saying he wants to trim the Celtic squad in January.

It makes sense. The squad is bloated and if we are all honest with ourselves, there are players at Celtic who simply won’t have a part to play in the long-term future of the club.

TBR Celtic put forward five names we believed could be let go by Brendan Rodgers and it seems that John Hartson agrees with two of those choices.

The former Celtic hero is on board with the Hoops reducing their bloated squad and he put forward two names that he thinks are set to leave.

Hartson said [The Go Radio Football Show], “Well, it’s two things for me. It’s the ones who are on the fringes, and maybe when they do get their opportunities you can see that they’re not quite at the level.

“And there’s other ones there like James McCarthy, maybe Siegrist. Do Celtic want three goalkeepers?

“They’ve already got Hart and Bain and there’s one or two that are in and out.

“And he’s probably been told he has to cut the squad to bring others in.”

Photo by Steven Markham/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The amount of money Celtic could be saving themselves each week must be astronomical. A couple of months ago I worked out that they could trim £35k per week by letting McCarthy, Yosukie Ideguchi and the ‘fantastic‘ Ben Seigrist leave the club.

Add another two and that will take that figure closer to £50k depending on who those players are. That’s a phenomenal amount of cash that could be put to better use getting genuine talent in the doors.

And hopefully, that’s what Rodgers will do. Because what the last couple of weeks have taught the Celtic fans is that the guys coming off the bench are not really cutting it right now.

