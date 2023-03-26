John Barnes lauds 'incredible' Tottenham star Harry Kane











John Barnes has been speaking about Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane he has labelled him an ‘incredible’ player.

Kane broke England’s all-time goalscoring record on Thursday evening as he netted his 54th goal at international level, which helped them to a 2-1 win over Italy.

The 29-year-old has now overtaken Wayne Rooney, just a month after he surpassed Jimmy Greaves’ long-standing record at Tottenham.

The England captain is preparing for another Euros qualifier against Ukraine tonight and John Barnes has claimed that his new record will stand for at least 20 years.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Barnes praises ‘incredible’ Kane

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Barnes heaped praise on Kane for breaking Rooney’s record and feels he will go down as one of England’s greatest ever strikers.

“He’s been incredible and I can’t speak highly enough of him, particularly the player he has been for his first club because of course, they’re talking about Harry Kane going to any club and he’s loyal to his club,” the Liverpool legend said.

“For England, every time he plays he scores. He’s 29-years-old so I can see him going on to score another 20 to 25 goals. He’s been very single-minded in-front of goal.

“They’ve got some great goal scorers in the past, Wayne Rooney and you can go back to Jimmy Greaves and other players. So he’ll go down in history regardless if anyone breaks his record or not, as one of England’s finest centre-forwards.”

Barnes added that he can’t see any player managing to break Kane’s goalscoring record for the next ’20 to 30 years’.

Photo by Isabella Bonotto/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Kane will be hoping to add to his tally tonight as England face Ukraine at Wembley. He’s enjoying yet another exceptional campaign, despite an underwhelming season for Tottenham.

The Spurs talisman has netted an impressive 21 Premier League goals, which has gone slightly under the radar due to Erling Haaland’s form for Manchester City.

Tottenham will be hoping to convince Kane to extend his stay in north London, with his current deal set to run until the end of next summer.

But they will firstly have to clarify who will be in charge next season as Antonio Conte’s future at the club is up in the air.

