John Achterberg very impressed by 24-year-old Liverpool player’s display on international duty last night

It is the international break and goalkeeping coach John Achterberg was very impressed by one Liverpool player’s performance for his country.

The coach expressed his joy at the Gody Gakpo’s display after the Liverpool star posted a picture on Instagram after a solid victory.

Netherlands managed a very dominant display against Greece and it saw them win 3-0 on the night. Liverpool fans would have been over the moon to see Gakpo score a goal.

The attacker received the ball from a delightful cross and managed some beautiful control to chest and then volley the ball into the back of the nest and Achterberg shared how he impressed he was on Gakpo’s social media post.

Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

John Achterberg massively impressed by Gakpo performance

It is always good to see your players on form over the international break. If they are scoring goals it can no doubt give them more momentum to do so in the Premier League.

Liverpool coach Achterberg clearly wanted to show his appreciation as he replied to Gakpo’s post on Instagram.

Gakpo posted an Instagram showing him in the match against Greece on the ball. He posted the caption: “Feeling blessed to score again in my hometown”.

Achterberg replied to the post with two simple emojis showing his appreciation for the player’s performance. The emoji’s was a clapping hands emoji a fire emoji.

The 24 year-old has somewhat struggled at the start of the season to get back to his best at the moment for Liverpool. In his four appearances he is yet to score.

Hopefully the goal he scored on international duty will give him the morale boost he needs to get back to his best for Liverpool this season.