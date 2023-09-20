Newcastle United star Joelinton believed Brazilian teammate Bruno Guimaraes was terrific against AC Milan last night.

Posting on social media, Guimaraes admitted how pleased he was to have played his first Champions League match for Newcastle.

It was far from an easy game for Eddie Howe’s side as they travelled to the intimidating San Siro for their first Champions League tie in 20 years.

Nick Pope was peppered in the Newcastle goal but stood up to shot after shot from the hosts.

Towards the end of the match, the game got more and more stretched with both sides struggling to keep up with the pace of the game.

Sandro Tonali was replaced by Elliot Anderson, while Bruno Guimaraes and Sean Longstaff were given the full 90 minutes.

Joelinton thought Guimaraes was brilliant against AC Milan and will be disappointed he couldn’t feature himself.

The pair have been fantastic in midfield under Eddie Howe and will have at least five more opportunities this season to play in the Champions League together.

They face some very tough clashes in the future though, with Paris Saint-Germain the first visitors to St. James’ Park.

Joelinton raves about Guimaraes after AC Milan performance

Posting on Instagram, the Brazilian said: “That’s what really matters to me! We keep chasing our dreams! It’s not easy, but 1 point is very important for us. Howay the lads.”

Mehrdad Ghodoussi loved his performance, while Joelinton simply called him, ‘Magic’.

Newcastle haven’t had the easiest season so far, facing some tough fixtures at the beginning of the Premier League campaign.

However, they bounced back at just the right time against Brentford at the weekend.

They had to face a Milan team who had just lost 5-1 to fierce rivals Inter Milan and were looking to bounce back.

Despite having the best chances of the game, they couldn’t find a way through Newcastle’s stubborn defence.

Joelinton will want to be fully fit and back in the side alongside Guimaraes when AC Milan head to St. James’ Park later in the season.

It’s the final fixture of the group stages and will likely decide both team’s fate.