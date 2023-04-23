Joe Gelhardt did something Leeds fans will love while playing for Sunderland today











Leeds United will be delighted with how Joe Gelhardt’s spell at Sunderland is going but there might be someone having a quick word in his ear tomorrow.

Gelhardt has thrived while on loan with the Black Cats. Sunderland are very much in the hunt for the playoffs and a win at West Brom today put them into sixth.

However, while Gelhardt might have enjoyed another good performance and three points, he did have a moment of madness during the game which will draw differing opinions.

Just as Sunderland levelled through Dennis Cirkin’s header, Gelhardt can be seen at the back post turning round, screaming at Darnell Furlong, and then pushing him to the ground with force.

Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

In the clip doing the rounds on social media after the game was live on Sky, Gelhardt is clearly seen shoving Furlong in what some might term a moment of madness. Remarkably, the referee didn’t see anything and Gelhardt walked away without punishment, before finally being booked in the 70th minute.

Gelhardt, of course, could end up swapping places with his parent club if things carry on. Sunderland could win promotion, while Leeds could end up going down. A big summer awaits, then, for the youngster.

TBR’s View: Gelhardt gets sent off in the Premier League

Ah, the bliss of no VAR in the Championship. There is an element of humour here and you can’t help but smile at what Gelhardt does. But on the other hand, it is also completely unnecessary and could land him in trouble on another day.

In the Premier League, VAR might take a look at that and deem it violent conduct. Gelhardt would then see red, and potentially cost his team.

It would be no surprise at all if someone from Leeds contacts Gelhardt over this. It’s good showing passion. But this is also naive behaviour that needs to be ironed out.