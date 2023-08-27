Joe Cole has labelled James Maddison an ‘absolute bargain’ signing for Tottenham Hotspur following yesterday’s win at Bournemouth.

Maddison netted his first goal for Spurs on Saturday as he helped Ange Postecoglou’s men to a 2-0 win at the Vitality Stadium.

The 26-year-old has hit the ground running in North London after making the £40 million switch from Leicester City back in June.

Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

Indeed, he’s already registered three goal involvements in as many games for Tottenham and established himself as a key player in Postecoglou’s side.

And speaking on TNT Sports after yesterday’s win, Joe Cole labelled Maddison a ‘fantastic’ piece of business for Spurs.

Cole says Maddison is an ‘absolute bargain’

Cole believes Spurs have secured a ‘bargain’ signing by snapping Maddison for just £40 million.

He said: “It’s an absolute bargain! Guaranteed goals, and guaranteed assists from midfield, coupled with him being perfect for the style of play that they’re going to employ.

“He’s fitted in straight away, no teething problems. The midfield looks like it’s been playing together for years, fantastic signing.”

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Maddison has adjusted to life at Spurs with ease and is already a key component of Postecoglou’s side.

The England international picked up the Player of the Match award yesterday after a brilliant display on the south coast.

He’s been helped by the excellent form of Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma, with both players giving him the license to operate further up the pitch.

Postecoglou seems to have found a brilliant balance in midfield and it’s no coincidence that Bissouma, Sarr and Maddison have been the standout performers for Spurs so far this season.