Joe Cole says he simply ‘loves’ watching £34m Liverpool player play football

Liverpool continued their fine charge at the start of this season with another fine win in the Europa League v Toulouse last night.

The Reds ended up being rampant as they stuck five past the French side. All five goals came from different players, with Mo Salah adding the icing on the cake late in the game.

Salah has been in fine form himself this season as he looks back to his very best. And speaking about Salah on TNT Sports last night, former Red Joe Cole admitted he loves to watch the Egyptian forward.

Joe Cole seriously impressed by Mo Salah

Speaking on the post-game show about Salah and Liverpool, Cole was full of praise for the Reds.

And in particular, Salah.

“This guy. I think he’s been one of, if not the best player in the Premier League over the last five or six years, certainly in the top three”, Cole said.

“Look at the composure. Going back to Darwin Nunez, Mo Salah was another one, he wasn’t as clinical in his younger days. There, weak foot, he knows he needs to lift it. Look at his feet, that’s body shape, sent him there and he didn’t panic. He didn’t swipe at it, didn’t snatch it into the floor. Fantastic, he’s the main man, I love watching Mo Salah.”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Salah is already just one goal off being in double figures for the season.

Liverpool’s talisman strikes again

The commentators kept saying it but there was no way that Mo Salah was going to let last night pass him by without getting in on the goalscoring act.

Salah is simply sensational and in front of goal, there aren’t many better in the world.

Cole’s point on the finish here is a good one and his reference to Nunez, who can struggle in front of goal, also makes a lot of sense.

Everyone at Liverpool can learn from Mo Salah and when he does finally leave, he’ll rightly be remembered as one of the best to ever wear the shirt.