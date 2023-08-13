Joe Cole says Arsenal have an ‘unbelievable’ talent in their ranks

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka continues to go from strength to strength for club and country.

The Gunners have got their Premier League season up and running with a hard-fought victory on Saturday.

Arsenal ran out 2-1 winners over Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium, with Saka getting on the scoresheet.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta’s charges opened the scoring in the 26th minute as Gabriel Martinelli set up Eddie Nketiah to score.

The Brazilian backheeled the ball for his teammate to get into space and fire past former teammate Matt Turner.

Saka then doubled Arsenal’s lead later on in the first half with an early goal of the season contender.

The 21-year-old picked up the ball on the right, cut inside and curled a fierce 25-yard effort into the top corner.

TNT Sports pundit Joe Cole loved what he saw from the Arsenal star after he doubled the Gunners’ advantage.

“The way he opens up,” he began.

“He hits it with the inside of his foot and his whole body just whips it round and it hits the net with violence.

“This kid is the first name on the England sheet, he’s an unbelievable player.”

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Saka has made 181 competitive appearances for Arsenal, registering 39 goals and 41 assists in all competitions.

Our view

Honestly, what else is there to say about Saka that hasn’t already been said?

At 21 years of age, he’s already closing in on 200 competitive appearances for Arsenal and has won 28 England caps.

He was already outstanding at 18, and now he’s developing as a player, he’s getting better and better.

It’ll be interesting to see how he continues to progress and develop.

His ceiling is unbelievably high and he’ll no doubt dazzle fans more and more over the coming years.