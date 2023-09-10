Joe Cole has lauded Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison and labelled the midfielder an ‘outstanding footballer’.

Cole was speaking on Channel 4 last night as England were held to a 1-1 draw against Ukraine.

Maddison got the nod on Saturday evening as Gareth Southgate handed the 26-year-old his third start for the Three Lions.

The Tottenham star has excelled in a central role under Ange Postecoglou this season but cut a frustrated figure as he operated off the left-hand side last night.

But before the game, Joe Cole waxed lyrical about Maddison’s passing and predicted he’d put in a big display.

Cole on Maddison

Speaking on Channel 4, Cole singled out Maddison for praise after an exceptional start to life in North London.

“Gareth has got an abundance of players but he’s gone with James Maddison tonight, who has been playing outstandingly well in a central position for Tottenham,” Cole said.

“I’ve been singing this lad’s praises and banging the drum for him for a moment. In crucial times when he plays for England, he can handle the ball in all sorts of areas and in international football, you have to have ball-carriers.”

“He’s outstanding at that [passing forwards],” the former Chelsea man added. “He will go and get the ball.

“He’s got the personality, he’s added this side of his game as well where he breaks up play and there’s no thought of coming back, on the front foot at all times.”

“I think he’s just an outstanding footballer that we need. I think he’s been outstanding and I think tonight he’s going to put on a display.”

It didn’t quite happen for Maddison on the night as England struggled to break down a resilient Ukraine defence.

The former Leicester man was replaced by Marcus Rashford just after the hour mark.

Maddison looked slightly uncomfortable while playing off the left-hand side and you have to wonder why Southgate didn’t use him in his favoured position.

Indeed, the England boss opted for a more defensive midfield three which included Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice.

Maddison will be hoping to get another opportunity next week as England face Scotland and it will be intriguing to see if Southgate moves him into a central position.