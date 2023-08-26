Joe Cole believes Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma is like a ‘new player’ under Ange Postecoglou this season.

Cole was speaking at half-time during TNT Sports’ coverage of Bournemouth vs Tottenham today.

Spurs put in a brilliant first-half display at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday as James Maddison’s effort gave them a 1-0 lead.

Ange Postecoglou’s men dominated the game from the early stages and that was largely down to their midfield three of Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr and Maddison.

And Joe Cole was particularly impressed with Bissouma as he highlighted the midfielder’s transformation during the early stages of the season.

Cole on Bissouma

Speaking on TNT Sports, Cole spoke about Tottenham’s change in fortunes under Postecoglou so far and singled out Bissouma for praise.

He said: “Already, if you asked someone last year what is the most unhappy dressing room, you’d probably say Tottenham would be high on people’s list.

“They look like a team now that is having fun, really enjoyable, love each other’s company and they’re playing like that.”

“We’ve seen Tottenham stumble so many times at places like this and then we see them raise their game, it’s been a criticism labelled at him,” the Chelsea legend added.

“It’s a new dawn, there’s a new manager, new players, Bissouma looks like a new player. That’s not the player Tottenham fans saw last year.”

Bissouma put in yet another commanding display in the middle of the park today as Spurs picked up a 2-0 win at Bournemouth.

The Mali international was brought in for a fee worth £25 million last summer but never got a real opportunity under Antonio Conte.

The 26-year-old will play a key role under Postecoglou this time around though and it’s easy to understand why after his early-season performances.