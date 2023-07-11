Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha has taken to Instagram to congratulate Manor Solomon after he joined Tottenham Hotspur today.

Tottenham officially announced the signing of Solomon on Tuesday afternoon as Ange Postecoglou snapped up his third signing of the summer.

He follows Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison to Tottenham, with the Israeli winger putting pen to paper on a five-year deal.

The 23-year-old has left Shakhtar Donetsk and joined Spurs on a free transfer after his contract was initially set to expire in December, according to The Athletic.

It comes after FIFA ruled in May that all foreign players based in Ukraine or Russia would be able to suspend their contracts again for another year.

Solomon spent last season on loan at Fulham where he impressed and bagged four goals in the Premier League.

And Joao Palhinha has congratulated his former teammate on securing a switch to North London.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Palhinha sends message to Solomon after Tottenham move

Solomon took to Instagram shortly after Tottenham announced the deal to express his delight with the move.

He wrote: “I’m so delighted and excited to be joining this fantastic football club.

“It’s truly an honour to be here and I can’t wait to get started. To dare is to do!”

And Palhinha replied beneath the post: “All the best bro, was a pleasure share the pitch with you!”

Palhinha is another player who has impressed during his debut season at Craven Cottage and is already attracting interest from a host of clubs.

Fulham will undoubtedly be keen to avoid losing any more key players in Marco Silva’s squad, but Solomon was yet to nail down his place in their side.

The former Shakhtar man enjoyed a brilliant run of form in February, netting in three consecutive Premier League games.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Spurs will certainly be hoping that Solomon finds some consistency in North London, especially as the winger hasn’t played a lot of football over the past couple of years.

Nevertheless, this could turn out to be an astute piece of business from Tottenham and he seems well-suited to Postecoglou’s style of play.

He’s likely to provide cover out wide for both Heung-Min Son and Dejan Kulusevski. But Spurs have lacked a winger with the profile of Solomon over the past couple of years and his pace and directness could prove to be useful for Postecoglou.