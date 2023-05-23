Joao Felix says 22-year-old Arsenal target is a 'top player'











Chelsea star Joao Felix has heaped praise on reported Arsenal target and Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, labelling him a ‘top player’.

Arsenal look set to bolster their squad over the summer after missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s men ultimately ran out of steam at the crucial stage of the season and they will be desperate to go one better next time out.

Arsenal will be back in the Champions League next season, which will only add to their ability to attract top talents. The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

90 Min reported back in January that Arsenal hold an interest in Kvaratskhelia, despite rumours that he could put pen to paper on a new deal soon.

Now, Joao Felix has admitted he’s a huge fan of the 22-year-old’s ‘skills’ on The Residency.

Felix praises Kvaratskhelia

Felix was asked for his opinion on Kvaratskhelia and he labelled him a top talent.

He wrote: “Top player! Love the skills.”

Kvaratskhelia has emerged as one of the most exciting players in Europe during his debut season with Napoli.

The Georgian winger has registered 31 goal involvements in 41 appearances this season. His performances have helped Napoli to their first Serie A title since 1990.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Of course, it remains to be seen whether or not Arsenal will firm up their interest in Kvaratskhelia.

Mikel Arteta already boasts a wealth of attacking options in his squad, with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli excelling under his guidance this season.

The talented forward only signed for Napoli last summer and if he does end up extending his contract, the Serie A champions are likely to demand a huge fee.

