Joao Cancelo and Bruno Guimaraes were amongst those to send a message to Gabriel Jesus on Instagram after Arsenal drew with Liverpool on Sunday.

The Gunners more than played their part in one of the games of the season at the weekend. Mikel Arteta’s men took a 2-0 lead in the early stages at Anfield. But the Reds came back to earn a point and put a dent in Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes.

It did appear that Arsenal were on the cusp of another amazing win. Gabriel Martinelli had given the visitors the lead on Merseyside. And it was Gabriel Jesus who doubled the lead.

Cancelo praises Gabriel Jesus after Arsenal draw

Jesus did brilliantly to head home Martinelli’s superb cross. It appeared that Arsenal’s amazing front three were ready to tear the Reds apart.

Of course, Jesus has come in for some slightly odd criticism this season for not scoring enough. But he has now got three in his last two games. And he is justifying starting ahead of the in-form Leandro Trossard.

The 26-year-old has since taken to Instagram to comment on the slightly disappointing result. And interestingly, one of those to reply was the Manchester City-owned full-back Joao Cancelo, who praised his former teammate…

It was only a surprise that Liverpool got something from the game once they went 2-0 down. Arsenal were sensational early on. And the home side looked in all kinds of disarray.

But a trip to Anfield was always going to be difficult. And many fans may have taken a point beforehand.

It is another hurdle cleared in the title race for Arsenal. And the race remains in their hands going into the latter stages of the campaign.

There are plenty of positives. And Jesus scoring goals again is definitely one of those positives for the league leaders.