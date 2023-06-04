Joao Cancelo detail emerges amid Arsenal transfer interest











Arsenal are being linked with a move for Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo and there is a very realistic chance the deal advances.

According to recent reports, Cancelo is a target for Arsenal as they look to once again add big players to the ranks.

After finishing second to Man City, Mikel Arteta wants more quality and sees Cancelo as a player who can imrpove the XI.

And according to Fabrizio Romano, there has actually been contact and talks between the parties.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Speaking to GiveMeSport on a number of transfer related issues, Romano got to the subject of Arsenal and Cancelo.

And while no deal is in place for the Portuguese full-back, Romano did confirm that Arsenal have indeed been in talks with relevant people over doing a deal.

“For Cancelo, yes, they are interested. They had some contact, and they have very good relationship with these agents. So there was a conversation over the possibility to sign Cancelo,” Romano said.

Just how far those conversations and talks went remains to be seen. But with Bayern opting not to take up their option to sign Cancelo, a door is open for the Gunners.

Lauded for having ‘incredible‘ quality by Pep Guardiola, Cancelo is being moved on by City despite a number of good seasons.

One to move quickly on

Arsenal would surely love Cancelo in their squad. He is a quality operator with experience of winning big trophies.

On the surface, he very much suits the game that Mikel Arteta is playing at Arsenal. He can drift inside, attack, defend, and be versatile when needed.

City might not be so open to selling their players to Arsenal this summer after last year. But Cancelo is on his way out and if the Gunners are willing to pay, then a deal could be done here.

Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images