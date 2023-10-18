Jim White names the manager Graeme Souness was eager for Rangers to hire

Glasgow Rangers have a new man in the Ibrox dugout, with Philippe Clement taking the Scottish Premiership club’s reins.

Rangers had been looking for a new manager after relieving Michael Beale of his Ibrox duties in wake of some poor league results.

Plenty of coaches were linked with the Rangers hotseat over the past couple of weeks.

Alongside Clement, the likes of Kevin Muscat, Nenad Bjelica and Frank Lampard were apparently keen on the Ibrox role.

Now, according to Jim White, Rangers legend Graeme Souness wanted Lampard to take the Ibrox reins.

As per the Daily Record, Souness was understood to be advising Rangers chairman John Bennett, chief executive James Bisgrove and director Graeme Park.

Souness was convinced that Lampard had the hunger to succeed at Rangers, according to White.

“It’s my understanding that Graeme Souness did think that he was the man for the job,” he said on talkSPORT.

“Because Frank demonstrated – apparently – a real hunger to succeed, but he didn’t get it.”

Our view

Clement told Sky Sports that Souness was present for the first round of talks about a move to Ibrox.

His experience and knowledge will have helped Rangers out no end, and the board will have certainly heeded his recommendation.

However, Clement’s record is particularly impressive. He has won seven trophies, including four Belgian titles, and has considerable European experience.

The pressure at Rangers is intense, so it’s important to know all about successful title challenges. For that reason, Clement is certainly a good choice at Ibrox.